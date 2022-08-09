Oxford Community Schools to hold school board meeting following new evidence in Nov. 30 school shooting

(WXYZ) — Oxford Community Schools plans on holding a school board meeting Tuesday afternoon following new evidence in the November 30 Oxford High School shooting.

Video shows a guard, who is now a retired Oakland County Deputy Sheriff, walking inside the bathroom where the alleged shooter and two victims were and then leaving.

Moments later, Justin Shilling was killed in that same bathroom. Keegan Gregory was able to escape.

The guard told investigators that she thought the shooting was a drill.

"You want to say that I didn't see what I see. It's insulting. I watched the video. Facts are facts," Meghan Gregory, mother of survivor Keegan Gregory said.

In a statement released by Oxford School Board President Tom Donnelly, he says in part that "isolating a single moment in a video - out of context - does a disservice to our staff members, students, and the entire community."

He adds that the district is "confident the various investigations and cases will ultimately bring the complete set of facts to light," and that "these attempts to sway public opinion with speculation before the investigations are complete are counterproductive and designed to divide us."

In June, Donnelly told 7 Action News that he did not plan on watching the video.

"No I won't," he said.

Oxford parents now plan on expressing their emotions at tonight's school board meeting.

"It's time for this community to come together and support these families. They need the truth. We need the truth. And our children deserve the truth," Andrea Jones said.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts High School.

The first day of school in Oxford is August 25.