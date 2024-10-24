Oxford High School closed Friday after swatting incident prompts lockdown

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oxford High School went on lockdown Thursday because of a threat, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The district announced the school will be closed Friday as a result.

Hear more from Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in the video below:

Sheriff Michael Bouchard talks about Oxford High School lockdown after 'swatting' call

During Thursday's lockdown, Staci Broder said her daughter was with the same teacher in the same room as she was on that tragic day nearly three years ago when four students were shot and killed and several others were injured. This time, she was relieved to learn this was not an actual threat.

“Why do people have to be so mean? Like why can you not be kind. I mean, that would change a lot of our world wouldn’t it?” she asked.

Almost immediately after receiving a text message from her daughter about the lockdown, Broder told 7 News Detroit she started receiving emails from the district. The district was letting parents know of the threat while reassuring them everything was OK.

“I feel like they really are working within an abundance of caution for the district and for my kids. So, we probably within a half an hour had four separate emails that as they knew information came out," Broder said.

"It didn’t feel overly scary, but I felt they were stepping up to the plate and getting us info out."

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard told 7 News Detroit, “We think it was related to kind of a series of these things that have happened recently in Midland and Saginaw. Same kind of thing where they’re threatening schools. It’s just really sad and disgusting because it terrorizes people. It makes them quite afraid.”

He said the caller claimed someone was in the bathroom with an AK-47-type automatic rifle and a pipe bomb, and they were threatening to shoot everyone as well as detonate the bomb.

Deputies searched the building and determined the threat wasn't credible and that that phone call came from the Netherlands.

Bouchard said it’s an incident known as swatting.

“And I don’t care if they’re in Europe or not, we’ve actually partnered with London in the past and charged people in England and so if we can track this person down, whatever country they may be in, if we have any kind of treaty, we’re gong to charge them criminally wherever they may be,” the sheriff explained.

Broder said, “It’s very frustrating, and we had been told by the prosecutor’s office and different things, different publications did say once it happens in an area that that area gets picked on again, but it’s still heart breaking.”

When asked how her daughter is doing, Broder said, "She’s pretty tough and ya know, she’s really more worried about getting to cross country practice and regional tomorrow and the things that are important to her life. But we can’t believe that it doesn’t take a toll on all of our children and all of our psych."

Bouchard said the department’s computer crimes unit is investigating.

An email to parents about Friday's closure is below: