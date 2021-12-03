Watch
NewsOxford School Shooting

Actions

Involuntary manslaughter charges filed against parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter

Posted at 11:50 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 11:50:47-05

(WXYZ) — According to court documents, charges have been filed against the parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter.

RELATED:

Prosecutor details disturbing warning signs and events that led up to the Oxford High School shooting

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

No word yet on when the arraignment is expected to take place.

On Nov. 30, officials say the suspect opened fire in the south end of the school shortly before 1 p.m., killing four people and injuring seven. Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17, lost their lives in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!