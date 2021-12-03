Involuntary manslaughter charges filed against parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter

(WXYZ) — According to court documents, charges have been filed against the parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter.

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

No word yet on when the arraignment is expected to take place.

On Nov. 30, officials say the suspect opened fire in the south end of the school shortly before 1 p.m., killing four people and injuring seven. Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17, lost their lives in the shooting.

