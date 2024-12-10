GoFundMe launched to raise money for Oxford High School's Class of 2025 Senior All Night Party

(WXYZ) — An online fundraising effort is underway to raise $25,000 to provide a Senior All-Night Party for the Oxford High School Class of 2025.

The effort is being held through GoFundMe on behalf of the Oxford High School Parent Booster Club. It was launched by Oxford parent Marcia Hudson.

The goal is to provide a fun night for the seniors who were the youngest on campus during the Oxford High School shooting that killed four students.

Here is the message written on the GoFundMe campaign website: