GoFundMe launched to raise money for Oxford High School's Class of 2025 Senior All Night Party

(WXYZ) — An online fundraising effort is underway to raise $25,000 to provide a Senior All-Night Party for the Oxford High School Class of 2025.
The effort is being held through GoFundMe on behalf of the Oxford High School Parent Booster Club. It was launched by Oxford parent Marcia Hudson.
The goal is to provide a fun night for the seniors who were the youngest on campus during the Oxford High School shooting that killed four students.
Here is the message written on the GoFundMe campaign website:
On May 15, 2025, a new Oxford High School senior class will attain their goal of graduating. In celebration of this incredible class, the Oxford High School Parent Booster Club will host the Senior All-Night Party (SANP.). The achievement of graduating deserves a memorable celebration, especially for this particular group of seniors.
Many of us have lasting memories of our high school days: making new friends, first dates, learning to drive, trigonometry, football games, buying your first suit or a nice dress to wear to your first dance, or practicing for the game after school. In the fall of 2021, the OHS freshmen class had similar thoughts and aspirations. The COVID pandemic was over and life was seemingly back to normal. The class of 2025 was settling back into a daily routine, learning to navigate the hallways and making their way.
And then, everything changed. On November 30, 2021, the unimaginable occurred: a school shooting.
The members of the class of 2025 were the youngest students present in the building on this horrifyingly tragic day.
Our lasting memories of high school…first dates, football games… are different from those of the OHS Class of 2025. Their memories include being in lockdown, listening to the sounds of gunfire, and worrying about their siblings, their friends, their teachers, and themselves. Did she make it into the classroom safely? Why isn’t he responding to my text? Memories of running from the school, out into the cold, with just the clothes on their backs. Memories of buying their first suit or a nice dress, not to wear to the dance, but to honor their classmate as they attended her funeral.
The Class of 2025 is the only group of students left at Oxford High School with this firsthand recollection. Imagine living through your entire high school experience with this unspeakable tragedy always in the background- the most traumatizing event of your short lifetime. This unique perspective underscores the importance of giving them a joyous and memorable celebration.
Despite the unimaginable tragedy they've experienced, the OHS Class of 2025 continues to pursue and accomplish their goals. This class is not defined by the events of that day but by their incredible kindness, generosity, hard work, success, resilience, and talent. They have faced challenges that most of us can't even imagine, yet have persevered. With their resilience and determination, this group of young people continues to make their way, shining brilliantly and inspiring us all.
These students deserve all the light and love we can provide them, and we need your help to make it happen. We want to honor their journey through Oxford High School with a lasting high school memory filled with joy, fun, and friendship. Your support is crucial in raising the necessary funding so that together, we can create a fantastic Senior All-Night Party celebration for this incredible group of young people. Please join us in supporting this special group of young people by becoming a Memory-Making Sponsor and donating to the Senior All Night Party.
There isn’t a group of seniors anywhere who deserves this more.
Thank you so much for your consideration.