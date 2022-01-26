Oxford Community Schools outlines safety measures to parents during board meeting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — During the Oxford Community Schools board meeting Tuesday evening, leaders held a safety discussion reminding the audience that their “policies have not changed, but the tragedy has changed us.”

One father who attended the meeting says he’s a little more comfortable with his kids in the building hearing the update.

“I thought it was very thorough and detailed. I’m quite comfortable with it," George Stoffan said.

Assistant Superintendent Jill Lemond went over specific school district safety policies for the board and parents.

“Our parent community was hungry for that information and wants to better understand what’s going on in the school to make sure their students are safe," Lemond said.

She touched on safety topics from mandatory expulsion for dangerous weapons, warning signs, threat assessments and searching a student with reasonable suspicion.

Stoffan says he agrees with most of the policies but believes they should be relaxed for special circumstances.

“It’s important that there isn’t one size fits all policy for this," he said.

Monday was the first day back at Oxford High School for students since the tragic shotting on Nov. 30, 2021.

“They are a little anxious, but I think that is going to take some time as they get into a routine," Stoffan said of his kids.

To ease that anxiety, the district is increasing its security presence, using a private firm and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, especially in specific areas.

“The bathroom are a very sensitive place with regard to this incident, so we’ve had some students who are having emotional issues (and) felt safe in visiting our restrooms,” Lemond said.

Lemond says the district is currently reviewing research on metal detectors and ammunition dogs to sniff gunpowder.

Stoffan says the school system is doing their part to keep his kids safe but now, it’s time for leaders on the state level to take action.

“I’m tired of thoughts and prayers. While they are very much appreciated as a source of comfort for all of us, I think it’s action for bills on safety and storage,” Stoffan said.