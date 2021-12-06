Oxford community unites, heals together after Nov. 30 tragic event

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's been nearly a week since the tragic events unfolded at Oxford High School.

The Oxford community continues to reel in from the Nov. 30 tragic shooting at the high school, where four students were killed and seven others, six students and one teacher, were injured.

"To hear all the families that are hurting from all this, it's a tragedy, it's horrible," Covered Wagon Saddlery owner Danny Gabriel said.

Gabriel, who was born and raised in Oxford, says the city has never experienced anything like this before but is standing united.

"Everybody has been phenomenal, I mean from fundraisers to giving out food, donations or even just giving a hug," Gabriel said.

In a show of solidarity, Creative Emrbiodery, a homegrown store in Oxford, is selling "Oxford Strong" T-shirts.

The owner, Ashley Steudle, says it's still hard to hold back tears when she thinks about that day.

"Just heard sirens and sirens go past our little shop. It was horrible," Steudle said.

Ashley designed the T-shirts the next day and within five days, she raised over $20,000, which will be donated to assist the victims and families impacted by the shooting.

"It's insane how many different businesses have raised so much money. I think everybody is just trying to help out. I have local high school graduates who are making little ornaments to raise money," Steudle said.

Since last Thursday, Sick Pizza Company donated over 2,300 pizzas, and their fund-raising campaign is just a shy of $100,000.

Slick Pizza Company co-owner Scott Taylor says it would not have been possible without the community’s support.

"There was so much of outpouring of support that I can’t even name them all. But we made it happen and we are happy to contribute to the families," Taylor said.

Meanwhile, as residents start the healing process, the community believes in "Oxford Strong."

"It's just we have so much of love and support for each other. It's going to be hard, but there is no way we can't come out," Steudle said.

As the community continues with the healing process, Oakland County is hosting free mental health counseling and resource events across the county. They will take place:

Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Legacy Center; 925 N. Lapeer Road in Oxford

Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Welcome Missionary Baptist Church; 143 Oneida Street in Pontiac

Thursday, Dec. 9 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Southfield Pavilion; 26000 Evergreen Road in Southfield

Oakland Cares mental health counseling and resource events will return to the community next week. Dates will be announced at a later time.