Oxford school board holds first meeting since shooting, parents demand transparency

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oxford Community Schools board met for the first time Tuesday night since the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

The meeting started with a moment of silence for the lives lost, following a discussion on the next steps.

The school board is accepting Superintendent Tim Throne's recommendation to launch a third-party review of Nov. 30 and the events that led to the tragic day.

"It’s going to look at a whole bunch of different facets. Looking at some of those that have been done, these are very inclusive reports, 700,000-page reports, and so I think that it will take months," Throne said.

George Stoffan, a father of two Oxford High School students, says he's skeptical.

“I would like to know who the third-party firm is, the process for how they were selected, if there were any conflicts of interests with anyone who works in the district," Stoffan said.

Dozens of parents filled the common area inside Oxford Middle School to address the board and superintendent.

“I don't trust you. The kids don’t trust you," one father said.

Due to investigations and civil lawsuits, administrators aren't saying much about what took place inside Oxford High School, but parents want answers and accountability.

“The tragedy has shown me the loss of trust," Shane Gibson said.

Another parent said, “In order for us parents to feel comfortable and trust, we need full transparency.”

Parents say they deserve to know more when it comes to the safety of their children.

"We need the details, we need to know what we are dealing," Laura Fletcher said.

In a safety update, Assistant Superintendent Jill Lemond says the district is implementing additional security at all schools.

“The name of that firm is Eternal Security Services. Every building has its own security guard," Lemond said.

Some parents believe keeping students at home doesn't help the healing process or instruction.

“What are we going to do to make sure there isn’t another loss? And that is their education," Gibson said.

At the moment, Throne says there is still no exact date on when Oxford High School students will return to the building. All district school buildings will be closed through at least the end of the week, officials announced.