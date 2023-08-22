Why prosecutor says Oxford school shooter should get life without parole sentence

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Speaking exclusively with 7 Action News, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is discussing her role in a crucial hearing to help determine sentencing for the Oxford High School shooter, who is now 17.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the murder of four students and wounding of others after the crime in November 2021 at Oxford High School.

The Miller hearing for the Oxford shooter was a chance for both sides to argue whether or not he should spend life in prison without parole. The prosecutor says playing the surveillance video was necessary to make her case.

“This is a person who killed four of his classmates soley for the pleasure of killing. He didn’t even know them and the people he killed were also juveniles,” McDonald said on Friday in court.

Witnesses she called to the stand included a forensic psychiatrist, detectives and survivors. Experts testified the shooter went from torturing and killing baby birds to hurting and killing his own classmates.

“We are going to acknowledge mitigating factors. We are going to acknowledge he had a troubled childhood and there was neglect there,” McDonald told 7 Action News on Tuesday.

This hearing focused on the Miller factors, which the Supreme Court says are key to considering punishment of a minor. They include age and immaturity, circumstances, chance of rehabilitation and home environment.

“He wanted to live so that he could see and observe all the suffering he caused. He wrote about what would happen to a juvenile convicted of first-degree murder. He was aware there was no death penalty in Michigan,” said McDonald, who also showed surveillance video of the attack before a judge.

An expert later testified the shooter was not mentally ill, despite being in crisis.

“He is responding relevantly and paying attention,” Dr. Lisa Anacker said in court.

The prosecutor added, “No one can come to the conclusion that it was an act of impulsivity. In fact, their own expert stated that. This is not just a homicide and it’s not just a homicide of four individuals. It was far more than that. Not to see exactly what it was, not to hear from victims on how it took place would not be doing my job.”

She also pointed out the planning and steps taken such as the shooter placing tissue in his ears and sparing his assistant principal while killing others are important to consider.

“He took steps in planning to make sure he survived and survived for the specific reason he could see all the pain and hurt,” McDonald said.

Andrea Jones, a parent was in court for four days of the hearing.

“I didn’t see any emotion from him is what stands out. He was was calm, cool and collected at every point,” Jones said.

The defense argued that the shooter can be rehabilitated, and his text mesages, journal entries and searches show mental illness. Defense counsel has declined comment for now until the judge issues a decision.

The judge plans to issue a decision Sept. 29. The sentencing is set for Dec. 8.

