Parents of kids at Corewell Royal Oak say Moonbeams tradition is ray of light during difficult times

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital understands that their youngest patients may be feeling isolated right around the holidays, which is why they brought back their annual Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams event.

Dozens gathered outside of the pediatric unit Monday night to shine their lights in the direction of patients. The patients shined some of that light right back.

Watch video from previous events below:

Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Corewell Health in Royal Oak

“When you’re stuck in the hospital, it’s really easy to feel like the world is moving outside without you and that you’re a little bit forgotten, especially around the holidays," said Amanda Lefkof, a certified child life specialist at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital.

The hospital has carried out the tradition since 2017, and the event grows every year.

WXYZ Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams

Inside the hospital, children like 2-year-old Mila Hoang are getting tests done after a series of fainting spells. Her father, Mike Hoang, says the light show is a way to get away from the tests and stress.

“Definitely appreciative that they do it," Mike said.

WXYZ Two-year-old Mila Hoang

Eight-year-old Gage Killgor is in the pediatric unit for a ruptured appendix and will remain there for at least another week. His mom says the stress has been overwhelming and the light show is a distraction from what the family has been going through.

"Nobody wants to see their babies sick, let alone having to have a surgery," mom Christina Killgor said. "I think it’s an absolutely wonderful thing that they’re doing.. I think it’ll help keep their minds occupied.”

WXYZ Eight-year-old Gage Killgore

Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams takes place outside the Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital pediatric unit every night from now until Dec. 23.

If you'd like to shine a light and spread some holiday cheer, you can simply show up a little before the event begins at 8 p.m. nightly. The event lasts 10 minutes. For larger groups, the community is encouraged to register.