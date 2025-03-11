Parents raise concern over principal's whereabouts at Detroit's Malcolm X Academy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Parents at a local school in Detroit are demanding answers about the whereabouts of their principal.

Paul Robeson Malcolm X Academy has around 800 students, according to their website.

Principal Jeffrey Robinson has overseen the African-centered school for years, but parents are wondering if and when he will return.

"I thought well, maybe he's on vacation because principals work all year round but then when I started noticing, wait a minute,” parent Tajuanna Brown said.

The last time parents say they saw the principal in the building was Jan. 31 and have gotten no answers about why.

"I feel like he's missing. I want to put up flyers. Where is our principal? parent Aiesha Brown said.

Parent Tanisha Adkins says the school hasn’t been the same and neither has her student, which is why they’ve been pushing for answers.

“We're a family here and when you have a family member missing, you are concerned," Adkins said.

It’s why she reached out to 7 News Detroit for helping getting answers.

Extended interview: Parent Tanisha Adkins shares concerns of Malcom X Academy principal's absence

“I just wanted answers since I’m not able to get answers on my own, so I needed extra help getting answers,” Adkins said.

A spokesperson with Detroit Public Schools Community District sent us a statement about Robinson:

Adkins wished the information came sooner and more directly.

“Frustrating because I feel like the district themselves could’ve came and told us or at least sent a representative to tell us. I shouldn’t have had to reach out to the media,” Adkins said.

The lack of details being shared about what the district is calling verified misconduct is also frustrating for parent Aiesha Brown.

"The lack of communication with the district is causing speculation and rumors around this subject," Aiesha Brown said.

They plan to attend Tuesday night’s board meeting to express their concerns.

