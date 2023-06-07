Parents, teachers in Harper Woods accusing school board of a cover up after student brings gun to school

HARPER WOODS, MI (WXYZ) — Parents in Harper Woods are expressing concern over student safety. This comes after a gun was allegedly found in a student's backpack. Now parents and teachers are accusing the school board of a cover-up.

"We are asking this board for a full investigation led by an outside firm to ensure what has been and will be done in the future to prevent any risks to our children," one Harper Woods parent said.

Educators at Harper Woods High are standing firm against the school board as they believe Superintendent Steven McGhee dropped the ball on his handling of a student bringing a gun into the school.

"My son's friends are here at Harper Woods," Beth Pellegrinn said. "And I want to make sure that their kids, all the kids are safe."

On May 31, a student brought a gun to school. It was radio silence about the incident from the district for five days until police put out a statement. That's when the superintendent sent a letter home to parents claiming police found the weapon.

But, the police report obtained by 7 Action News shows conflicting truths with investigators uncovering the high school's dean of students found the weapon while searching his backpack. The boy then snatched the bag back and runs away, leaving campus. Police later arrested the young man and retrieved the gun.