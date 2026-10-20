MICHIGAN — The Archdiocese of Detroit is restructuring more than 200 parishes amid declining Catholic populations and a shortage of priests. Some local churches could merge, while others could lose weekend Mass.

This week, the Archdiocese of Detroit released updated proposals for how these parishes could move forward. For some, that could mean no more Sunday Mass — raising fears that it could be the first step toward eventual closure.

You can watch Ruta Ulcinaite's full report below:

Parishes react as Detroit Archdiocese models propose ending Sunday Mass at dozens of churches

The new, updated models show some churches would be spared, while others wouldn't hold Sunday Mass at all. In Westland, the models show there would be no more Catholic Sunday Mass in the city at all.

"Well, there would not be a Catholic Church in Westland," said Joyce Paddock, a parishioner of more than 50 years at St. Richard's Catholic Church in Westland. “It’s very stressful.”

WXYZ Longtime Westland Parishioner Joyce Paddock

Father Sean Bonner oversees both Catholic parishes in the city and one in Wayne, where current Westland parishioners would be encouraged to go under the updated models.

"We're just going to have to adapt to the new reality. I know it's going to be difficult," Father Bonner said.

However, churches in Westland are not the only ones affected. Dozens of churches would have no Sunday Mass in the newly released models.

"To basically feel unheard is devastating," said Vilija Jurgutis, director of the school within Divine Providence Lithuanian Parish. “Not even in one of the models do we even maintain a mass so that means that conversation is closed.”

In every remaining model, Divine Providence Lithuanian Parish would also no longer hold Sunday Mass. That would affect the only remaining Lithuanian church of its kind in the state, along with its clubs, organizations and Saturday school.

WXYZ Empty classrooms at the school located inside Divine Providence Lithuanian Parish

"We all understand what a merged parish looks like, if our parish gets merged with another parish we disappear as Divine Providence," Jurgutis said.

The Archdiocese of Detroit says the restructuring is necessary as church membership declines and fewer priests enter the priesthood, and that no Sunday Mass does not necessarily mean a full closure. But some say there has to be another way.

"I believe that if you have a healthy parish, and what I mean by that is you have parishioners in addition to a healthy balance sheet, you shouldn't close weekend masses from actually occurring," said Kevin Kijewski, an attorney.

Kijewski is teaming up with a canon law attorney to host a free listening session in Troy at the San Marino Club at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, where parishioners can learn about their rights under Catholic law during the restructuring.

"Why we need to actually talk as parishioners...right now is that once those decisions are made, you only have 10 days to make an appeal to Rome," Kijewski said. "We wanna make sure that all parishioners have their voices heard."

The final restructuring plan is expected to be announced in April of 2027.

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