SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — The American Council of the Blind and the Greater Detroit Agency for the Blind and Visually Impaired partnered to gift 20 Ray-Ban Meta Glasses to veterans living with vision loss on Wednesday.

Watch Jeffrey's video report in the player below:

Partnership gifts Ray-Ban Meta Glasses to blind veterans in Detroit, offering a new sense of independence

The organizations say the glasses provide something more valuable than just descriptions of surroundings — a greater sense of independence.

"These are a gamechanger for those of us who can't see and they weren't even intended for us," Cindy Hollis, American Council of the Blind Social Engagement Manager, said.

"Blind people all need assistance and I've always said this… Blindness is a team sport," Gary Horton, Greater Detroit Agency for the Blind and Visually Impaired Executive Director, said.

For blind veteran Arnold Thomas, the challenge began 15 years ago while serving in the military.

"Every day is a challenge," Thomas said. "Chemicals. I went through the gas chamber twice and fell off a cliff."

Thomas describes the process of losing his vision as slow-going and traumatizing.

"I call it living in the fog. Didn't know what was going on and what was going to happen. Having these Ray-Ban glasses, I'm really excited. It's a good tool to have in my box," Thomas said.

The glasses allow users to ask questions and receive verbal descriptions of their surroundings, identify nearby people, and let family members tap into a live feed to help them find things.

Rogan, whose father received a pair of the glasses, described what the technology means to him.

"Being able to connect," Rogan said.

Horton said the tools make a meaningful difference for those living without sight.

"Tools are the savior. Tools are the equalizer," Horton said.

Horton, who is also blind, said he knows firsthand how isolating vision loss can feel — especially at the beginning.

"Isolating. My friends and my colleagues drifted away. All of these things are freeing for people who are blind like myself," Horton said.

Hollis, who has been blind her whole life, said before the glasses, things felt clunky. She now finds value in being able to have her cane in one hand and phone in the other, letting the glasses do the rest right from her face — from her daughter tapping into a live feed to help her find things, to the camera describing her scenery or identifying people in her vicinity.

"It is beyond heartwarming," Hollis said.

The glasses also come with an unexpected bonus.

"They're stylish," Hollis said. "It's amazing."

Hollis said she is grateful to Ray-Ban for sharing the experience she has had with the glasses with blind veterans like Thomas, who said his reaction to the company's promise to help speaks for itself.

"How great it is. Someone cares," Thomas said.

"Glasses equal freedom for the visually impaired," Horton said.

"It's like a different level of independence," Hollis said.

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