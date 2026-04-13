Police suspect swatting incident prompted active investigation in Marine City

MARINE CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A shelter-in-place order has been issued for parts of Marine City amid an active investigation in the area.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, people in the area of Union St. and Water St. in Marine City are asked to shelter in place.

Right now, the spokesperson said that no one has been confirmed shot, only that the alleged suspect called 911 and dispatch.

A source tell 7 News Detroit that officers are checking a chiropractor's office nearby, but police also suspect it's a swatting incident.

No one has also reported hearing any shots in the area. Video from the scene shows officers in the area.

7 News Detroit has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more information as we learn it.

