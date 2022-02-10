Parts shortage from Ambassador Bridge closure temporarily halts shifts at GM plant

(WXYZ) — The shutdown at the Ambassador Bridge is now causing problems for one General Motors plant.

According to GM, the Lansing Delta Township plant had its second shift on Wednesday and the first shift on Thursday were canceled due to a parts shortage. The plant produces the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse.

The bridge has been shut down for several days by protestors on the Canadian side, protesting against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Canada.

On Wednesday, The White House said it is closely monitoring the shutdown and is worried because of the potential for problems within the auto industry as the Ambassador Bridge is the busiest point of entry between the U.S. and Canada.

"The blockade poses a risk to supply chains for the auto industry because the bridge is a key conduit for motor vehicles components and parts," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

She added that federal officials are working with state officials, officials in the auto industry and the Department of Homeland Security on the blockade.

"The president is focused on this and we are working very closely with the team at DHS," Psaki said.

