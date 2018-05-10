Pawfficer Badges, the Troy Police mascot, falls ill

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Troy Police Department announced some pretty sad news Thursday afternoon regarding their recently adopted feline officer.

Their adopted cat has developed "a serious medical condition" that can be transmitted to other cats.

In a tweet, the Troy Police Departments said, "While we are very distraught by this news, we are moving forward with looking for another suitable police cat candidate."

On May 1, the department announced the official name of their police cat – Pawfficer Badges.

According to the department, Pawfficer Badges' duties will include community policing, supervising the K9 Unit and cuddles.

The department hopes to find a replacement cat by Friday.