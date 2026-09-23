Pedestrian struck and killed along Gratiot Ave. near M-59 on Wednesday morning

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a vehicle struck and killed a man on Gratiot Avenue just south of M-59/Hall Road early this morning.

According to Clinton Township Police, they responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. where a Ford Transit van was sitting in the middle of the road after the vehicle hit the man. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and was covered by a body bag for several hours. Despite the van having significant front end damage that resulted from the collision, authorities say the driver was not injured.

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Pedestrian struck and killed in single vehicle collision

The collision took place in front of a boat shop and a used car lot. Witnesses say that the man was staying at a nearby recovery house and was supposed to be picked up, early in the morning, around the time of the accident.

Clinton Township Police are still in the early stages of their investigation. And, it's currently unknown what caused the collision to happen. But, the tragic event happened before sunrise and the dark surroundings may have played a factor.