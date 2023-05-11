Pelaton recalling 2.2 million bikes as seat post can break

Peloton is recalling more than 2 million exercise bikes because of a fall and injury risk.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safe Commission, Peloton is recalling 2.2 million bikes with model number PL01.

The CPSC said the bike's seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.

Those with the bike can call Peloton at 866-679-9129 or visit their customer support page to get information on how to request the free seat post and instructions for installation.

The Peloton Bike measures 4 ft. long x 2 ft. wide, and has an adjustable seat, handlebar, and screen, which tilts up and down to accommodate different heights.

People should stop using the bike until it is repaired.

The company has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking, including 13 injury reports of a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises.