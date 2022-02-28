People demand Roseville bar closes following second fatal shooting

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people were shot, and one person was killed inside of a bar in Roseville. This is the second killing inside the tavern in three years. Now people in the community are demanding it be shut down.

On Sunday, people gathered outside Dooley’s Tavern in Roseville, to honor the man they say lost his life for doing his job.

“I just want him to come back to me because I love that man so much,” says Arkishia Stewere.

Stewere says it was her fiance and the father of her two children who was killed. 36-year-old Julius Bing was the security guard at Dooley’s.

According to Roseville Police, the person killed was attempting to remove someone from the bar, when that a man pulled out a gun, and starting shooting. Bing died from multiple gun shot wounds. Another woman was shot, but she is expected to survive.

This is the second time a person has been killed inside of Dooley’s. The first killing was back in 2019 when was shot inside the bathroom. Bing was working that night, and his former co-worker says it was Bing who kept everyone safe.

“We all happened to be on the patio and he ran out and got all of us. Got us all to safety," says Mary McCleary.

McCleary says Bing would often refer to himself as batman, and Dooley’s Gothem City. Vowing to protect people inside. Police say Bing was removing a man because he was fighting with employee’s at the bar. Now Bing is being reigned a hero.

People attending they vigil say they want justice for julius.

"This place should be shut down,” says Charles Meeks, a man who says he worked security with Bing at Dooleys last year.

Meeks says fights were frequent, and police being called were the norm.

“Working here, I would never do another security job every again,” says Meeks.

An online petition demanding Dooleys close its door permanently is picking up steam online with over a thousand signatures.

"I mean I love dooleys, I would hate to see it go but I don’t see another option," says McCleary.

A 25-year-old man from Farmington Hills is in police custody in connection to this crime.

There is a GoFundMe page to help support Julius Bing's funeral cost and support his four children. If you would like to donate, click here.

