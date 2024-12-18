People raise money for Chelsea father who was saved after van hit black ice, went into pond

CHELSEA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Chelsea resident Dominick Myers was driving home from work early Friday morning when his van slid on black ice and ended up in a pond.

“Didn’t actually think I would see my kids again, I was fully in the mind set of all right this is it,” said Myers.

7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock sat down with Dominick Myers and he told her what happened after his van flipped over into a pond off Conway and Sibley roads in Chelsea.

WXYZ

“I freaked out, I was looking everywhere and there was just no escaping and I was just punching the windows as hard as I could,” said Dominick Myers.

As Dominick Myers was trying to escape the car, he managed to call 911 then he called his wife Kimberly Myers.

“I thought this was it and the good thing is I get to talk to my wife at my last moments,” Dominick Myers added.

“You thought you would never see her again?” Tiarra Braddock asked.

“Correct, I thought I was dead,” said Dominick Myers.

As Dominick Myers attempted to get the passenger van door open, he says a man appeared in the widow and was able to pull the door open from the outside.

“He freaking grabbed me, swam with me, and then got me on land." He said.“Without him, daddy wouldn’t be here for Christmas, I’d be dead.”

Once he got home, Dominick Myers said he wanted to thank the man who said saved him but he didn’t know his name was or how to get in touch with him.

At that point, his wife, Kimberly Myers stepped in and made a Facebook post explaining what happened and asked people to help her find the good samaritan.

“Hearing him on the other side saying I’m scared, I’m going to die, knowing someone is willing to jump in means a lot,” said Kimberly Myers.

The Myers were able to find the name of the man but they haven’t had the chance to reconnect with him in person yet.

“To come out, to get in the water and just grab me, and take me to safety that’s heroic, that’s a true hero, I have four kids, I have a wife, my kids are all toddlers, young kids, they would’ve grown up without a dad, thanks to you they have a father,” said Dominick Myers.

The man who saved Chelsea father of four from drowning spoke to 7 News Detroit

The van was the Myers family's only way of transportation and Dominick Myers has since lost his job.

The Myers are asking for some help to get another van or car. You can donate to their Go FundMe.

Chelsea resident Marcia Ottoman decided she wanted to help the Myers family.

Ottoman reached out to 7 News Detroit and said she is collecting clothes, gifts and money for a new car for the family.

Marcia Ottoman

“With Christmas just a week away, we’re trying to get the word out to as many people to help this family to no fault of their own that just lost their entire world.”

Ottoman has never met the Myers family.

“That’s what the Chelsea community is all about, they moved to the Chelsea area, they work here and it is just a community of family that helps family," said Ottoman.

If you would like to help support the Myers family, reach out to mcomortgage@msn.com.