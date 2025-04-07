Person of interest in custody, reward offered after 3 bodies found in car fire in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a person of interest is in custody after three people were found dead in a car was on fire early Sunday morning.

WATCH BELOW: DPD provides update after three found dead in car fire

Police say there called to the scene around 6 a.m. on a report of a car fire near Milford St. and 30th St. Once the fire was put out, three bodies were pulled from the vehicle.

We're told the Homicide Task Force, which is comprised of Detroit police and Michigan State Police, are working to identify the three people who were in the car

Police believe it is an isolated incident, and they are offering a $5,000 reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.