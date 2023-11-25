Phone scammers targeting Bloomfield Township, impersonating police

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Bloomfield Township Police Department has put out an urgent warning to the community regarding a phone scam going around where someone is impersonating the chief.

The police department says multiple people received phone calls from the Bloomfield Township non-emergency number this week. A male is then claiming to be Sgt. Gallagher and is asking for personal information.

The only problem is there is no Sgt. Gallagher with the police department, but there is a Chief James Gallagher and he is not calling asking for information.

"Our dispatch center at Bloomfield Township received multiple calls from our residents and actually people as far as Mexico looking to speak with Sgt. Gallagher," Bloomfield Township Police Officer Nick Soley said.

If people didn't answer when the scammers called, a voicemail was left. Victims then called the real Bloomfield Township Police Department, which quickly put out a warning on Facebook of these types of scams.

Scammers can take your personal information and use it to steal your identity and get into your personal accounts. Many times, vulnerable populations are targeted the most.

"It can happen at any age. It’s not just seniors, but seniors are the target," MI Seniors Move founder Tina Doyle said.

Doyle advocates for seniors, educating them on common scams. She says it's important to stop and process a phone conversation that you think may be a scam. Scammers like to use tactics to create stress and urgency.

"That’s one thing to look out for. If you feel stressed by a phone call, chances are that’s a really big red flag," Doyle said. “Absolutely trust your gut. If it doesn’t sound right, take a step back. It probably isn’t."

Soley says the department will never ask for money over the phone. If someone is asking for your information, hang up, look into the organization and call them back with a trusted phone number you can find online.

If you received a call this week from a Sgt. Gallagher and you gave away personal information, call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755, so they can investigate.