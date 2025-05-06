Photo gallery: Celebrating metro Detroit nurses during National Nurses Week
National Nurses Week runs May 6 through May 12 with National Nurses Day on May 6. Here are photos of nurses in metro Detroit.
Photos from the pediatric ICU nurses at Corewell/Beaumont Royal OakPhoto by: Melanie Waters Hearsch Likitia Balogun, 18 years a Nurse!Photo by: Likitia Balogun I’m Nurse Sampson, LPN from Michigan!Photo by: Jesika Odom Brand new nurse graduates as of Friday from St. Clair County Community College!Photo by: Ally McKeever
