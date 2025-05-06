Watch Now
Photo gallery: Celebrating metro Detroit nurses during National Nurses Week

National Nurses Week runs May 6 through May 12 with National Nurses Day on May 6. Here are photos of nurses in metro Detroit.

493842892_1384033816240745_5416151765742508639_n.jpg Photos from the pediatric ICU nurses at Corewell/Beaumont Royal OakPhoto by: Melanie Waters Hearsch Likitia Balogun.jpg Likitia Balogun, 18 years a Nurse!Photo by: Likitia Balogun Jesika Odom.jpg I’m Nurse Sampson, LPN from Michigan!Photo by: Jesika Odom Ally McKeever.jpg Brand new nurse graduates as of Friday from St. Clair County Community College!Photo by: Ally McKeever
 494334414_2458944521133342_126303710720283461_n.jpg Heather Kerber from Garden City Hospital ICUPhoto by: Heather Kerber 494829017_695955396233914_7727179411324990939_n.jpg Photos from the pediatric ICU nurses at Corewell/Beaumont Royal OakPhoto by: Melanie Waters Hearsch 489729326_567922259676634_7964653865695169677_n.jpg Photos from the pediatric ICU nurses at Corewell/Beaumont Royal OakPhoto by: Melanie Waters Hearsch 489729628_1736329030632726_2237272757937145453_n.jpg Photos from the pediatric ICU nurses at Corewell/Beaumont Royal OakPhoto by: Melanie Waters Hearsch 492455726_686536593786316_4458044407343365991_n.jpg Photos from the pediatric ICU nurses at Corewell/Beaumont Royal OakPhoto by: Melanie Waters Hearsch nurse duo.jpg My daughter and I are both nurses. I am a Nurse Supervisor and she is a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Nurse. From Westland and MonroePhoto by: Danisha Aaron
 Drita Nuculovic.jpg Drita Nuculovic, a Karmanos Cancer Institute Research Oncology Nurse LapeerPhoto by: Drita Nuculovic
 Michelle Reynolds.jpg Michelle Reynolds RN, BSN, HNB-BC, IA-C…Board Certified Holistic Nurse and Cardiac Nurse. From Henry Ford Providence Hospital in Southfield, MichiganPhoto by: Michelle Reynolds Marlena Megerian .jpg My name is Marlena Megerian and I’m an RN at Trinity Livonia Hospital, I’m also in nurse practitioner school. I’ve been a nurse for 7 yearsPhoto by: Marlena Megerian Brooke Newman.jpg Brooke Newman - I am a new grad nurse from Southgate, MI.Photo by: Brooke Newman
 Venus.jpg Venus Thomas RN from DetroitPhoto by: Venus Thomas Jennifer Drake.jpg Photo by: Jennifer Drake Ally McKeever.jpg Brand new nurse graduates as of Friday from St. Clair County Community College!Photo by: Ally McKeever
 494831250_1051552510204791_6882934273369799310_n.jpg Photos from the pediatric ICU nurses at Corewell/Beaumont Royal OakPhoto by: Melanie Waters Hearsch 494831873_1075491997733489_5135496171500394211_n.jpg Photos from the pediatric ICU nurses at Corewell/Beaumont Royal OakPhoto by: Melanie Waters Hearsch 494831254_698565706056800_8614617113431554544_n.jpg Photos from the pediatric ICU nurses at Corewell/Beaumont Royal OakPhoto by: Melanie Waters Hearsch

