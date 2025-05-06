Photo gallery: Celebrating metro Detroit nurses during National Nurses Week

Share Facebook

Photos from the pediatric ICU nurses at Corewell/Beaumont Royal Oak Melanie Waters Hearsch

Likitia Balogun, 18 years a Nurse! Likitia Balogun

I’m Nurse Sampson, LPN from Michigan! Jesika Odom

Brand new nurse graduates as of Friday from St. Clair County Community College! Ally McKeever



Heather Kerber from Garden City Hospital ICU Heather Kerber

My daughter and I are both nurses. I am a Nurse Supervisor and she is a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Nurse. From Westland and Monroe Danisha Aaron



Drita Nuculovic, a Karmanos Cancer Institute Research Oncology Nurse Lapeer Drita Nuculovic



Michelle Reynolds RN, BSN, HNB-BC, IA-C…Board Certified Holistic Nurse and Cardiac Nurse. From Henry Ford Providence Hospital in Southfield, Michigan Michelle Reynolds

My name is Marlena Megerian and I’m an RN at Trinity Livonia Hospital, I’m also in nurse practitioner school. I’ve been a nurse for 7 years Marlena Megerian

Brooke Newman - I am a new grad nurse from Southgate, MI. Brooke Newman



Venus Thomas RN from Detroit Venus Thomas

Jennifer Drake

