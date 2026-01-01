Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PHOTOS: Meet the first metro Detroit babies born in 2026

2026 first baby and family.jpg
DMC
2026 first baby and family.jpg
New Year's Baby - CH East 4.jpg
2026 first baby.jpg
New Year's Baby - CH East.jpg
Posted

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two families in metro Detroit are ringing the new year with a new baby, with the Detroit Medical Center and Corewell Health East announcing the first babies born in the area in 2026.

New Year's Baby - CH East.jpg

Corewell Health tells us that Alayna was born at Beaumont Troy around 12:15 a.m. She weighs 8lbs 3.8 oz and is 20.5 inches long. We're told that Alayna is named after her maternal grandfather, Allen and she shares a middle name with her mom, both grandmas, and an aunt. Congrats to parents Ashley and Andrew Dunbar of Rochester Hills.

2026 first baby.jpg

We're told that Baby Jakai was born at 12:34 a.m. at the DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital. He was born at 8 pounds and 2 ounces, and is 20 ½ inches long. Congrats to parents Rakiah and Jarmel of Detroit.

Both babies and both mothers are in good health.

