Pickleball injuries spike as sport's popularity grows, doctors warn of serious eye damage

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pickleball has become one of the fastest-growing sports in America, with nearly 20 million players and growth exceeding 300% since 2020. But doctors are warning that the sport's explosive popularity is bringing an unexpected risk: a dramatic increase in serious eye injuries.

The fast-moving balls, sometimes traveling over 40 mph, are causing a spike in retinal detachments, fractures and severe bruising, particularly among players over 50.

"Suddenly, we have a lot more casual players than we used to have," said Clara Colón, an ophthalmologist with the Detroit Medical Center. "In the last four years, that number has risen quite dramatically. Eye injuries have... risen even more in patients in this case that are above 50 years of age."

The increased speed of modern pickleball is contributing to the problem. Advanced paddles and balls have made the game faster and more intense.

"Especially now with the advancement in the paddles, advancement in the ball, the game is sped up more, a lot of younger players as well, so the balls are coming at you very fast," said Brandon Kakos, a pickleball player.

Players under 50 aren't immune to injury either. Many are now taking proactive steps to protect themselves.

"A lot of people that I know have gotten detached retinas. They've gotten massive black eyes," said Webby Schindler, a pickleball player. "So I don't want to be the type that waits til I get injured to then finally start wearing eye protection. So I am being proactive."

Schindler recently started wearing protective eyewear after noticing the sport's increased intensity.

"I recently started wearing protection. I didn't used to. Never thought I would need to, but lately the sport has gotten a lot faster to where it's almost a necessity now," Schindler said.

Currently, there's no mandatory eye protection rule in pickleball, but experts say it's one simple step that can prevent life-changing injuries.

"I would always say wear your eyewear. Carbon makes great eyewear as well as just your regular glasses, safety glasses, sunglasses that you can wear," said Alex Wiewiora, manager of Livonia Athletic District.

Travis Colson, another pickleball player, learned the importance of eye protection the hard way.

"I thought it was like a trend thing, so I'm like we've got to get the cool glasses," Colson said. "But then once you get hit in the face, you definitely want to be able to protect your eyes. So eyewear is definitely important."

