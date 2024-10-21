Pilot hurt after small plane makes emergency landing in Washtenaw County

AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A pilot suffered minor injuries after a small airplane made an emergency landing in a Washtenaw County mobile home community Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Augusta Woods mobile home community near Bemis and Rawsonville roads in Augusta Township.

VIDEO: Small plane makes emergency landing in Washtenaw County

The pilot, a 75-year-old Ypsilanti man, was the only person on the single-engine plane.

The pilot was trying to land at the airport nearby and reportedly overshot the runway, according to Michigan State Police. He crashed in a field in the back of the homes as he made the landing. The plane crashed into trees next to a home.

People who live near the scene told 7 News Detroit that after the landing, the pilot shut the plane off and was able to get out. They said he was bleeding from his head but was walking around and coherent.

People helped the pilot once he got out. He was then taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The incident is now being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration, MSP said.