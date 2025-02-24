Pipe is placed & connected: Here's where things stand after SW Detroit water main break

SOUTHWEST DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority said crews are continuing to work on the 54-inch water main break that broke in Southwest Detroit last week.

According to the GLWA, on Friday, crews placed and connected a 15-foot segment of replacement pipe at the site of the break.

Over the next 24 hours, the GLWA said crews will install a new access point for future pipe access. Once that's complete, they will pour a concrete encasement or support around the pipe.

GLWA

That concrete will need to cure, and then they will coordinate with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department and DTE on final repairs to the two mains that were impacted by the break.

According to the GLWA, the timing for completion and testing to clear the main for service is anticipated to run through the end of the week of March 3.

This past weekend, a makeshift distribution center opened near the broken water main in Southwest Detroit, with volunteers bringing essential items closer to those in need.

Organizers say the private donations were distributed to 500 people.

A spokesman with the DWSD says the city has cleaned out 12 basements since Friday and may possibly clean another 30 basements today. Also, we're told the first wave of residents should be able to return to their homes on Monday.

The city offered to lodge impacted residents in hotels. Cindy Blakey's Family took up the city on that offer, returning home on Sunday afternoon to watch a pipe burst.

"Just happened when I came in. Yea, I went down in the basement. I seen this. It's a nightmare. I couldn't find anywhere to shut it off at," Cindy said. "Now I got to fill out another form because of the pipes. I already filled it all out. Now, I gotta do it again."

DWSD spokesman Bryan Peckinpaugh said, "Some homes will experience burst plumbing if they don't have heat and were unable to turn the water off in the basement. Our contractors will have the capacity for plumbing repairs in addition to furnaces/boilers, hot water tanks, and electrical. The inspection once we clean the basements will determine what repairs are required."

