Pipes burst, flooding shelter for pregnant, at-risk mothers

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Monday, Gianna House in Eastpointe reports major flooding occurred after pipes burst. The shelter serves young, at-risk mothers in a residential setting and mothers in the community.

“When I heard that, I was so sad," Frial Mina told 7 Action News.

Mina said the program is a blessing to her and her family.

Executive director Joella Bush said the shelter helps women between 18 and 25-years-old who are at-risk, pregnant and homeless. They are provided with a number of resources, guidance and life skills.

Some participate in the residential program. Pregnant mothers can stay until their infant reaches their first birthday. Other beneficiaries, like Mina, are 'community mothers.'

“The people (are) very kind," Mina said.

However, the focus of that positive work shifted on Monday.

“All of this was pouring water down," Bush pointed.

She said she was woken up by a phone call at 4:00 a.m. and learned pipes burst on the third floor which sent water throughout the south wing.

“As you can see this area was also completely flooded," Bush pointed out.

Bush said the pipes that burst are part of the fire suppression system not the plumbing system.

She said the first priority that morning was to evacuate the building and get mothers and their babies to safety.

“I was able to speak to the fire department. They said that there are hundreds of gallons of water that, at the time, was being dumped into our facility. He described them as being waterfalls throughout the building," Bush recalled.

She said an aging infrastructure led to the pipes freezing.

“It’s taxing for our boiler system to push air or heat up here to the third floor," Bush explained.

"Those units did not suffice in keeping this area properly heating during the frigid temperatures that we just had," she added.

Bush said 80 to 85 percent of the donated items in the basement will have to be discarded. There are diapers and many other baby-related items.

As for making fixes to the building, Bush explained, “Unfortunately, I should say, insurance never covers everything."

"So, we are going to have a large out-of-pocket (deductible) that we have to pay," she said.

If you would like to help restore Gianna House, you can go to GiannaHouse.org. Bush said supporters can click the donate tab and the organization will also have a Gofundme link on the website.