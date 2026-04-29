DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's crunch time for the Detroit Pistons. Right now, the team trails the Orlando Magic, 3-1, in the first round of the playoffs, putting the East's No. 1 seed on the brink of elimination. Game 5 is tonight in Detroit, and it's a win-or-go-home game.

This morning, Pistons fans are sharing their thoughts on the team's playoff run so far, and their expectations for tonight's game.

Watch Kiara Hay's report below

Pistons fans voice frustration as team faces elimination against Magic tonight

If the Magic win tonight, it would be only the seventh time in league history that an 8-seed has defeated a 1-seed, and the Pistons don't want to let that happen. Of course, this series has so many people talking, especially after the team turned the ball over 20 times in Saturday's loss.

Several of our viewers reached out on Facebook to talk about the team. One viewer said they were "totally under prepared, just terrible." Another wrote, "Go have fun guys, you got this." Robert Mims said he hates to say it, but "he is starting to think all Detroit teams are all bark, no bite." Yikes!

People we caught up to in person were a bit more positive.

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"Oh, they're coming back," said a confident Todd Turner. "They are winning the next two, they will tie it up and, listen, they are going to get on a roll after that. You have to be positive."

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If Antonio Wells was the coach of the Pistons, what would be his game plan?

“Feed Cade, I think if he has a good game, everyone else will follow suit behind him, and they will get the win," Wells said.

Game five is tonight here at home at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available, some starting as low as $50, which is unheard of for a playoff game. If the Pistons win tonight, game six will be in Orlando on Friday; if the Pistons win that game as well, game 7 will be back at LCA on Sunday.