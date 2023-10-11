Pit bull ban repealed in Grosse Pointe Shores after city council vote

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grosse Pointe Shores City Council voted Tuesday night to repeal the city’s controversial pit bull ban.

Council members repealed language specific to pit bulls in the vicious dog ordinance by a 4-3 vote — the same margin that passed the original ordinance last month.

There has been an outcry since the ban was approved in September. During the city council meeting Tuesday night, the mayor held up a stack of emails sent on the issue.

"Thank you for doing the right thing. And a dangerous dog does cover pit bulls too that do bad things, so you're good," one man said during the meeting.

Others in the community are upset about the repeal.

"No on has a constitutional right to own a violent dog breed, so please keep your ban. Public safety should always come first," one woman said.

Dozens of communities in Michigan have either outright banned the breed or declared the dogs dangerous.

