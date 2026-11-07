Pizza shop to close after friction with landlord

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — A popular pizza shop in Plymouth is about to close its doors. Old Village General Pizza has hosted pizza-making classes and concerts since opening two years ago. But now the owner said he's being told his lease won't be renewed.

Anthony Giglio said when he signed the two-year lease, he renovated a portion of the 1900s era home making it into his own.

Pizza shop forced out after tenant, landlord friction

Giglio said, “We didn’t have a local pizza or like a local sandwich in old village. The property just kind of became available. I took a shot at it, and it’s been a wild run.”

He and his landlord tells 7 News Detroit that ongoing friction between them came to a head after a Halloween concert outside the shop. Concert guests threw toilet paper into the trees for fun.

The landlord told 7 News Detroit not renewing the lease is not a knee-jerk reaction.

Giglio said he has other potential opportunities and is confident he'll land on his feet.