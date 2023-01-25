Plow crews in city of Wayne prepared to work around the clock

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — As a main artery through the city of Wayne, Michigan Avenue gets top priority for salting and plowing.

The Department of Public Works told 7 Action News that major 'B' streets and residential streets are next on the priority list, respectively.

Over at the local Kroger, our news crews spoke with several drivers who watched the roads go from clear to questionable to messy.

Zimbabwe Williams said, “I came from Dearborn, went to Ann Arbor and came back (to Wayne) early this morning and right now, through the thick of it.”

Benjamin Colton made the trip with his daughters who have a snow day.

“We did a little shopping and now, we’re going to stay inside after this. It’s coming down. The roads are pretty bad," he said.

Datina Couch said, “I was expecting it way sooner, but it’s here now. So, just take it slow and be safe out here.”

Vince Wallace said he’s subcontracting to keep the store parking lot clear.

“They can't push buggies in deep snow," he chuckled. "So, we try to keep it cleared out for them."

Out on the roads, crews in the city of Wayne started early and are prepared to work around the clock.

Ed Queen, assistant director for Wayne Department of Public Works, told 7 Action News there are 12 staff members. Three crews are on the roads Wednesday, and they're working three routes.

“So, we have to make sure we don’t call in too many people. We know how many it takes and then the rest of the employees and staff end up finishing up the next day," Queen explained.

He said next, there are the "B streets" like Annapolis and Glenwood. Then there are the residential streets.

“As the snow continues to fall, then as it drops and it’s finally down on the ground and it stops snowing, then we’ll focus on all the residential streets because it takes a while to salt and maybe plow those major roads first and keep them open," he explained.

"Keep them open all day and all night and then go into the residential as we can.”

7 Action News also spoke with Wayne County as well. The road commission is also assigned to clear Michigan Avenue and is contracted by the Michigan Department of Transportation to do so.