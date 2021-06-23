Plymouth gas station owner to reimburse customers following 7 Action News report

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — A BP gas station owner in Plymouth Township has been ordered to reimburse customers following a 7 Action News report on price gouging.

In mid-May, it was reported that the gas station on Ann Arbor Road was charging motorists $3.89 per gallon of regular gas, and $4.89 for premium.

After the report, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel launched an investigation in to the high prices.

Nessel issued a notice of intended action, sending a letter to the gas station owner stating that there was reason to believe his business was violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.

"Prices offered to consumers that day were grossly in excess of the prices at which gasoline was being sold in Michigan generally, as well as in your community," the letter stated.

On June 23, an agreement was announced by the attorney general's office stating that the owner will pay a $2,000 fine, $1,700 of which will be used toward customer reimbursements. Additionally, $300 of that fin will go to the AG's department for the investigation.

“I am encouraged by this outcome, which offers an opportunity for consumers to be made whole,” Nessel said. “Our consumer protection team will continue to seek action against entities that take advantage of customers.”

If you purchased gas from the BP gas station just east of I-275 in Plymouth Township on May 18, you can apply for reimbursement online here, or by calling 877-765-8388.

The gas station is required to pay the fine no later than July 1.