Regular unleaded priced at $3.89/gal at BP in Plymouth; Premium listed for $4.89

PLYMOUTH (WXYZ) — When you factor in the cost of insurance, potential tire damage from bad roads, and gas prices, it's clear there's a high price to getting around metro Detroit.

Early Monday evening, at the BP gas station on Ann Arbor Road, just east of I-275 in Plymouth, it was a bit of a shock to see $3.899 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.

Premium gas at the BP was priced at $4.899.

"I think it's terrible," one man told 7 Action News.

Many drivers expect to pay more at gas stations located near expressways, but how do you know whether the prices you're paying anywhere are considered gouging.

7 Action News left messages for the owner and manager of the gas station, but they have no responded.

"In some circumstances, the attorney general may investigate retailers for 'price gouging,' which, under the Consumer Protection Act, occurs when a retailer charges a price that is 'grossly in excess of the price at which similar property or services are sold,' However, price swings of 30 - 40 cents per gallon have been common in the past due to international events, natural disasters, industrial accidents at refineries, and other causes, and such price movement does not by itself establish grossly excessive pricing under the statute," according to a portion of the AG's consumer alert page.

If you are aware of direct evidence of a conspiracy between companies, or have verifiable evidence of a retailer charging a price "grossly in excess of the price at which similar property or services are sold," you are urged to contact the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at 517-335-7599. You can also call toll free at 877-765-8388, or click here to file a complaint online.

