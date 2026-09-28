Plymouth scarecrow display featuring Rocky Horror character will stay up after complaints

A scarecrow depicting Frank-N-Furter from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" will remain on display in downtown Plymouth after the organization behind it decided against covering it up following complaints.

The display is part of the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce's annual Scarecrows in Park event, where creative and imaginative entries, from Lego to Nemo to Michael Meyers fill the area for visitors.

Artist Patrick Cox said he and his daughter, who is transgender, spent significant time and money bringing the depiction of Tim Curry's Frank-N-Furter character to life.

WXYZ Patrick Cox, Scarecrow Artist



Rocky Horror scarecrow stays up in Plymouth after complaints

"We bought a mannequin head on Facebook marketplace and then she painted the face," Cox said.

Cox said every detail of the display was carefully selected.

"The top is a crop top. It's not lingerie and then we glued beads on it," Cox said. "We went above and beyond to make sure it wasn't offensive," Cox said.

Laurie Mayers, president of Plymouth Canton PFLAG, an LGBTQ advocacy group and the organization behind the display, said not everyone shared that view.

"The chamber of commerce told us they had some complaints and we had considered their suggestion of covering it up partly with a surgical gown," Mayers said.

The chamber left the decision up to the organization. After board members discussed the matter and the community weighed in, Mayers said the organization decided to leave the display exactly as it is.

"It took us a while to work through these things to talk about all the issues. I mean we don't want to upset people but what's really more important is that it's a symbol and that's what it is," Mayers said.

Visitors to the display had mixed but largely enthusiastic reactions. One visitor said the display caught their attention immediately.

"My eye was drawn to it right away because it's familiar," Andrea Toro-Fraser said.

Another visitor said the display brought a smile to their face.

Cox said he is grateful for the support and hopes the display continues to be a positive tribute.

"The majority of the responses have been positive that's what fills me with positivity," Cox said.

The scarecrows, including the Frank-N-Furter display, are up 24/7 through November 2.

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