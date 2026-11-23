SAINT CLAIRE SHORES, Mich. — The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and for parents, that means the hunt is on for the perfect toy. But with trends changing fast, what are kids actually asking for this year?

WXYZ went inside a local toy store to find out what's flying off the shelves — and what might be worth putting under the tree.

For 56 years, Julie Everitt says her family-run toy store has been going strong.

"November first the season kicks off. Very busy. Very busy around here," Everitt said. "There's no dull moment. Every day is a happy day at Whistle Stop."

What's flying off the shelves this holiday season at a local toy store

Everitt says watching young shoppers arrive is her favorite part of the job.

"Seeing kids walk through the door and their face lights up," Everitt said.

But even with the holiday spirit in the air, it's not always easy to find that one toy to bring forth affordable holiday joy.

"Find that perfect toy for that perfect age that can be unique and different," Everitt said.

Angela Melkus is shopping with her son, who is falling in line with a holiday trend — enjoying the more sensory types of toys, which tend to be on the cheaper side. Those include under $10 squishies to hold, mold and mesh, or tinkering magnet tiles, which are in style for $10 to $30.

"Taking a look around for the holidays — getting ideas," Melkus said. "He loves playing with the sensory toys."

But above all else, Everitt says she can't keep Pokémon trading cards on the shelves — a holiday hit that could leave a dent in your wallet.

"Word gets out and they're running in here to get the Pokémon. Half a day and we're sold out," Everitt said.

And she says if Pokémon cards aren't in stock, there are other Pokémon options — like model kits to build, story books to learn more about the universe, or Legos.

"If he likes it and I see he interacts very well with it, then I'm going to buy it," Melkus said.

The toy store wraps gifts on site, and says sometimes the classics can bring the most delight. Those include Legos for all ages, Tickle Me Elmo for younger kids, and puppets for play — gifts that make for good gift-giving possibilities for a parent trying to understand their kid's wishes.

Aaron Hodges, who is shopping for his daughter, says he tries to see things through her eyes.

"It's a lot of princesses and dolls and things like that," Hodges said. "I'm trying to see things through her eyes," he said.

Everitt says if you're struggling online, walking inside a physical store could lead you to a hidden toy treasure trove.

"You can feel the magic. To me it's super special," Everitt said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

