Police: Body of missing Howell man found in swampy area

OCEOLA TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The body of a Howell man reported missing earlier this month has been found, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

Police said that Jerry Spaulding, 85, was last seen on July 5 around 9:40 p.m. leaving his home in Oceola Township on Argentine Road near Brophy Road, with officials searching for him last week.

A caller told police that they found a body at Brophy and Botsford Road in Oceola Township, with deputies finding Spaulding's body in a swampy area near Neff Lake. They say he appeared to be stuck in knee-high mud, a little over half a mile away from the caller's residence.

The caller told police they were tending to their cattle when they found the man.

Authroties say there were no visible signs of a struggle or confrontation, with Spaulding's body being transported to the University of Michigan Sparrow Hospital for a medical examination.

Police tell us cause of death in this case is to be determined.