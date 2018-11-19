Police bust major chop shop operation in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A major “chop shop” operation has been shut down following at raid at a home on the 14000 block of Rutland this morning.

Police say it was around 5:30 a.m. when a neighbor noticed a brand new Dodge Charger being pushed down the street into the driveway of a house.

Police quickly responded and set up surveillance, then made six arrests including the suspected ring leader who was caught last year at the same location for the same crimes. Sterling Gist, 38, is now back in custody for violating his parole, and police say he’ll be charged for stealing nearly a dozen vehicles.

Some vehicles were taken from a plant in Toledo, Ohio, while others belonged to regular drivers. It’s unknown how long the ring was in operation. Among the part recovered were Dodge SRT engines, transmissions, steering wheels, doors, exhaust systems, wheels and tires.