Police: Discovery of inert grenades led to Ambassador Bridge closure

Carlos Osorio/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Ambassador Bridge spanning the Detroit River, linking the U.S. and Canada, is seen from Detroit on Friday, June 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 3:44 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 15:44:39-04

WINDSOR, Canada (WXYZ) — Windsor police say the situation that shut down the Ambassador Bridge for several hours was triggered by two inert grenades discovered during an inspection of a vehicle at the bridge.

The grenades were found at around 9:00 a.m. submerged in an unknown white powdery substance. Subsequent investigation determined that the powder was not hazardous and that the grenades were inert.

The man driving the car is identified only as an American. He is not facing any charges as police say there was no intent to cause harm or use the grenades for "nefarious" purposes. He was turned over to US Customs and Border Protection following the incident and returned to the US.

Police did not say why he had the inert grenades in his possession.

