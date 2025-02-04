Police & fire execute search warrant at West Bloomfield home where 3 kids died in fire

Authorities in West Bloomfield executed a search warrant on a home where three children died in a fire on Sunday night.

The fire happened at a home in the 5000 block of Pembury Lane just after 8 p.m. Sunday. A 16-year-old girl and two boys, ages 12 and 15, died in the fire.

The police chief and the fire marshal say this is a joint investigation, and a police cruiser has been keeping watch on the property since the fire happened.

Watch below: Neighbors mourn deaths of three kids killed in West Bloomfield house fire

Investigators have been in and out of the home on Tuesday as they executed the search warrant.

The fire marshal said the three children were the only people home at the time and that it was reported they were unable to get out. Why that is and what went wrong are under investigation.

He said investigators will be checking doors and windows in order to try and figure out what happened.

“The family is cooperating. The parents are being very cooperative. Just since three people lost their lives here, we’re taking extra precautions. Making sure that we have search warrants, making sure that we’re taking more pictures than we normally do. We don’t want to miss anything and have the outcome of this investigation jeopardized because we didn’t do something," Fire Marshal Byron Turnquist said.

“So, at this point in time we do not look at them as being a suspect. Again, as the fire marshal just told us is that we’re just trying to clarify the circumstances at this point," Police Chief Dale Young added.

