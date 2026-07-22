Police identify man leaving animal remains outside of Holy Sepulchre Cemetery

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Farmington Hills police say they have identified the man who has been leaving animal remains outside of Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

7 News Detroit first covered this story back in May with police saying they have reports of a dead goat, birds, fish and a chicken being near the property gates on 10 Mile near Beech Rd.

According to police, detectives eventually identified the person as 48-year-old Dwight Respess. They said he met with investigators and told them they were left as a personal religious practice he believed would protect him from death.

Police also submitted the findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, who charged Respess with one count of illegal dumping. He was arraigned and released after posting a bond.

"The Southfield Police Department recognizes and respects every individual's constitutional right to practice their religion. This investigation and subsequent criminal charge were based on the unlawful disposal of animal remains and not on the suspect's religious beliefs or affiliations," police said.

Hear more from the deputy chief from our report in May in the video below

Extended interview: Deputy chief talks about decapitated animals being left outside cemetery

According to police, the remains primarily consisted of red snapper fish and pigeons.