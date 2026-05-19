Southfield Police investigate decapitated animals left outside Holy Sepulchre Cemetery

(WXYZ) — Southfield police are investigating after multiple decapitated animals were left at the front gates of Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on 10 Mile near Beech Road.

Officers say they have reports of a dead goat, birds, fish and a chicken being left on the property. Surveillance video appears to show an individual dropping off animal parts at the cemetery gates.

See the surveillance video from last Saturday below

Surveillance video shows what appears to be someone dropping off decapitated animal at cemetery

Deputy Chief Aaron Hugley of the Southfield Police Department said the incidents are unlike anything officers have encountered before.

"In the last couple of months we've had a few documented incidents of deceased animals being dropped off, a few of them with their heads decapitated," Hugley said. "This is absolutely a shock and surprise; this doesn’t happen in the city of Southfield.”

In March, police say someone left what appeared to be a decapitated goat in a bag at the front gates of the cemetery. Earlier this month, a potentially decapitated chicken was left at the same location. Then last Saturday, around 10 p.m., surveillance video shows an individual approaching the gate and leaving two pigeons with their heads cut off and some dead fish before leaving the scene.

Police are investigating whether the incidents are sacrificial, religious in nature or an extreme case of animal cruelty.

"Is it something we're dealing with culturally? Or something dealing with the deceased? We're trying to figure out as to why they're being dropped off at a cemetery," Deputy Chief Hugley added. "Nonetheless, it's still unacceptable to be engaging in this type of cruelty to an animal."

Hear more from the deputy chief in the video below

Extended interview: Deputy chief talks about decapitated animals being left outside cemetery

Nearby resident Christine Willis said the incidents have left her unsettled.

"It scares me. I mean, what's the meaning? Is it a warning?" Willis asked. "Somebody is really sick...It's gross."

Officials at the cemetery say no burial areas were affected and all safety measures are being upheld. A representative with the Archdiocese of Detroit, which oversees Catholic Funeral and Cemetery Services — the organization Holy Sepulchre is a part of — released a statement regarding the incidents:

“Catholic Funeral and Cemetery Services is aware of incidents that have occurred over time involving deceased animals being left at the gates of Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. The most recent occurrences have been reported to the Southfield Police Department, and CFCS continues to cooperate with local authorities while reviewing available security footage. CFCS remains committed to maintaining the safe, respectful, and peaceful environment of Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.”

Hugley said police are committed to identifying those responsible.

"Absolutely unacceptable. Unacceptable across the board, certainly in terms of City of Southfield. We're gonna identify who you are, find out who you are and we're gonna hold you accountable," Hugley said.

Anyone with information about who may be responsible for the killing and dumping of the animals is asked to contact the Southfield Police Investigations Division at 248-796-5540. You can also remain anonymous with any tips you have by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

We spoke to officials at the cemetery who tell us no burial areas were affected and all safety measures are being upheld.

A representative for the Archdiocese off Detroit, which oversees Catholic Funeral and Cemetery Services that Holy Sepulchre is part of, said they are aware of the incidents and that “CFCS remains committed to maintaining the safe, respectful, and peaceful environment of Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.”

“Absolutely unacceptable. Unacceptable across the board, certainly in terms of City of Southfield. We’re gonna identify who you are, find out who you are and we’re gonna hold you accountable," Hughley said.

Police are asking anyone who may know who might be engaging in the killing and dumping of these animals to give them a call.

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