Police investigate after bullets & casings found at 2 schools in Roseville this week

(WXYZ) — Roseville Community Schools said bullets and shell casings were found on the campus of two schools over the last two days.

According to a statement from Roseville Community Schools Deputy Superintendent Dave Rice, the incidents took place at Green Elementary School and Roseville High School.

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, near the end of the school day, two bullets were found on the floor of the media center at Green Elementary School.

Officials say police were contacted and parents were notified. Police also conducted a search and no weapons were found.

Students who were in the room at the time were interviewed, and after they were released, a police K-9 searched the entire building and no weapons were found.

Later that evening, during practice for a community team at Roseville High School, two bullets were found on the bleachers.

Again, police were called and people were interviewed. A search found no firearms or ammunition.

Then, on Wednesday morning, two casings were found in a shop class at Roseville High School.

Police were contacted and the school was put in a shelter-in-place while police conducted interviews. A K-9 swept the building again and no weapons or other ammunition were found.

This is the statement from the district regarding the incidents at Green and RHS that was sent to parents a few minutes ago:

"To this point, there has been nothing found as we continue to use an overabundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff. Parents at the two schools were notified of the situation via phone, text, and email and were informed students would not be released at this time," Rice said in the statement.

Around 11:45 a.m., the shelter-in-place was lifted and school resumed as planned.

