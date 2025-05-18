Police investigate after two shot with AR-15 at home in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Dearborn Heights late Sunday morning.

It happened near a home in the 4100 block of Weddell Street, between Outer Drive and Southfield.

Police tell us the suspect gained access to a home with an AR-15 style weapon. Investigators say the suspect shot the man and woman living in the home.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, while the suspect fled the scene in a white pick-up truck. The victims are alive, but their condition was not disclosed by police.