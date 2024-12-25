Police investigate suspicious death of man in Madison Heights, suspect arrested

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was arrested in connection to another man’s death in Madison Heights on Tuesday.

Police and fire crews said they responded to the 26000 block of Dequindre Road south of E. 11 Mile Road around 7:40 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man unresponsive on the ground.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Robert Cavanaugh of Madison Heights. Investigators said he suffered from blunt force trauma.

First responders provided aid to the victim and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers investigated at the scene, which they said was suspicious. They found and arrested a man they believe was involved in Cavanaugh’s death.

Police said there’s no threat to the community.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the victim’s cause of death and send potential charges to the prosecutor’s office.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and his family during this tragic time,” the Madison Heights Police Department said in a statement.

