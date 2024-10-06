Police investigating after hundreds of antisemitic flyers distributed across Oakland County

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Over the weekend, residents in West Bloomfield received antisemitic flyers that came in baggies.

West Bloomfield police say they are investigating this as ethnic intimidation.

“It’s very unfortunate and certainly not something you want to see here or anywhere,” said Leonard Weiss of West Bloomfield.

Leonard and Deborah Weiss woke up Saturday morning to walk their dog and saw a small bag with paper inside of it sitting at the end of their driveway.

“We picked it up and you open it, it doesn’t have anything good to say. It’s blatantly antisemitic,” Leonard Weiss added.

The Weisses were among 100 households in West Bloomfield that received the antisemitic flyers.

Some of the flyers are too graphic for us to show.

The Weisses are Jewish, but it appears the flyers were distributed to random houses in the neighborhood.

“You read about it, it’s happening to colleges and other people, but here in our driveway ... it's terrifying,” said Deborah Weiss.

Over in Farmington Hills, residents also received the hateful flyers. Police say they are investigating the incident.

The Anti-Defamation League sent 7 News Detroit a statement about the flyers and it reads:

This is a known virulent antisemitic group whose only mission is to sow discord and spew vile anti-Jewish rhetoric. Last night several communities in the Detroit area were impacted by this cowardly act of harassment. There is no evidence to suggest the baggies contain anything hazardous at this point, but anyone finding a baggie with a note in it should report it to their local law enforcement agency. Anti-Defamation League

“You don’t have to be Jewish to be outraged here, you don’t have to feel Jewish to feel violated here,” said Leonard Weiss.