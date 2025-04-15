Police investigating after school bus crashes in Dearborn Heights, no injuries reported

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are investigating after a school bus crashed into a tree in Dearborn Heights on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the crash around 7:40 a.m. near the intersection of W Warren Ave & Amboy St. A neighbor we spoke to said it happened right after 7:30 a.m., saying that the bus was smoking on arrival.

The bus belongs to Crestwood School District. We're told no one was injured in the crash, and the dozens of kids on the bus got on another bus for schools