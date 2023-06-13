Police investigating mysterious death of college student in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are investigating a mystery surrounding a college student from Southfield who was suddenly found dead earlier this month.

Family and friends are praying for answers after receiving the horrible news that 23-year-old Mia Kanu was ejected from a car without anyone calling 911.

Police say Kanu’s body was found lying along Providence Drive by a passerby. They’re now investigating the case as a homicide.

“She loved her church, and her church loved her back. She loved animals. She worked at a vet clinic,” said Bianca Vanmeter, who is mourning the loss of her 23-year-old daughter.

Kanu, a college senior at Tennessee State University studying to become a veterinarian, was home in Southfield for the summer when she was found dead on the morning of June 3.

Southfield police say she was thrown from a car and found in front of Coach House Apartments.

“She was with her friends and from my understanding, she was thrown out or fallen out of a vehicle. She was found on the side of the road and she was left there,” an emotional Vanmeter said.

A recent candlelight vigil brought together friends and loved ones praying for answers as a funeral is being planned.

Police say the driver of the car has since cooperated and agreed to answer questions.

“I want to know what really happened and if they were with friends, why wouldn’t they call 911?” Vanmeter said.

Southfield police say they’re working to answer the questions that still remain in the investigation.

“What question that has to be answered is to how the individual got to where she was at. Was it an accident? Was she pushed? And those are the questions that we’re trying to have answered at this point in time,” Southfield Police Department Deputy Chief Jeffrey Jagielski said. “Can’t get into the entire autopsy results, but she did have significant head trauma.”

Kanu’s loved ones say her organs were donated after she was taken off life support.

Her family hopes to learn much more in the coming days.

“I just want to know what really happened to her,” Kanu’s mother said.

Southfield police say an additional update could come later this week as they review surveillance video.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call them at 248-796-5540.