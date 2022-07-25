RAY TOWNSHIP, MI (WXYZ) — Police are investigating a plane crash in Ray Township that left three people injured and a dog missing.

According to police, the plane went down shortly after taking off from the Ray Community Airport on Indian Trail Road just north of 27 Mile.

7 Action News was told that the plane got about 75 feet off the ground before it plummeted behind trees.

The three people in the crash have been hospitalized and are recovering from severe injuries and burns the Macomb County Sheriff says.

The missing dog has been described as a a 6 month old Golden Retriever puppy. Police say he got loose after the incident.

At the time the name of the puppy is unclear. The dog also may also be injured.

Anyone in the surrounding area of the Ray Community Airport is asked to be on the lookout for the 6 month old pup. Anyone who spots it can contact the fire department at (586) 749-3059.

"This is a beautiful airport and I'm sad to hear, and I know there's a dog missing so I will be looking," Ray Township resident Tracy Stefanides said. "To have this happen is just completely heartbreaking."

At the time it is still unclear whether there was a mechanical failure or another issue that caused the plane to crash.