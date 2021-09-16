Police looking for gunman after two injured in shooting outside of church

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police need your help looking for a shooter wearing all black, with a white striped sweatshirt. The search comes after two people were shot outside Nazarene Baptist church on Melbourne and Oakland Street in Detroit.

The shooter was hiding behind an opened van door near a house when the shots were fired. Then took off running and sending frantic churchgoers running and screaming for their lives.

"I am just trying to be peaceful and help my family out, my friends, the neighborhood, and the city that I was born and raised in, "says the brother of Pastor Kevin Harris, Steve Harris.

Steve says he was in the church's kitchen when the shots rang out. The church was holding its daily food drive giving back to the community that they love and grew up in.

They've been doing this food drive for the last two years to help folks in the area dealing with unemployment who are down on their luck, and now because of the COVID-19 pandemic sharing the good in the world, not the bad.

Second Deputy Chief Rudy Harper with Detroit police says the church mentors' young adults helping them get off the streets and to give back to the community and that they're looking into what lead up to this.

"We are still trying to figure out what happened, and investigators are working around the clock. We know that there was some type of confrontation with the group and that suspect that we are looking for fired into that group," says Harper.

Harris says this type of violence needs to stop.

"We're out here doing God's work. Not man's work. But individuals have it on their mind that they're going to do what they want to do. No matter what the cost or who it hurts or who gets hurt behind these actions that they're taking. It doesn't matter to them," he says. "But we aren't buying it here, so the police are going to take care of it."

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or at 313-596-1909.